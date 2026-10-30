Greece Braces for New Storms and Mountain Snow After Brief Respite - iefimerida.gr

Greece will get only a short break from severe weather before a new storm system sweeps across the country from Saturday, bringing heavy rain, thunderstorms, falling temperatures and the first mountain snow of the season, forecasters said Thursday.

Rain was expected to ease gradually on Thursday after a stormy week, with conditions improving across much of the country through Friday.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

But a new weather system is forecast to move from west to east from Saturday, marking a colder, wetter start to November.

"The respite is likely to be short-lived," meteorologist Klearhos Marousakis said, warning of widespread rain, storms and snowfall in mountainous areas over the weekend.

Heavy rain in recent hours caused problems in the Magnesia region of central Greece, on the island of Evia and in the Dodecanese islands.

On Thursday morning, showers were still expected in Attica, including Athens, as well as Boeotia, southern Evia, the Cyclades, Crete and the Dodecanese, with localized thunderstorms over the southeastern Aegean.

Elsewhere, sunshine was forecast to alternate with clouds.

The storms cap an unusually wet October in Greece.

Flooding earlier this month hit Crete, Evia, Rhodes and Kefalonia. On Sunday, violent storms turned streets into torrents in western Athens suburbs, including Mandra, where flash floods killed 24 people in 2017.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Civil protection authorities have urged residents in vulnerable areas to stay alert and follow official guidance as the new system approaches.