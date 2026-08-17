Greece braces for 37°C heat and renewed gale-force winds through late August - iefimerida.gr

Greece is set for a fresh spike in temperatures reaching up to 37°C alongside strengthening winds in the Aegean over the next two weeks, meteorologist Theodoris Kolydas said, with winds intensifying particularly between August 23 and 27.



In a social media post, Mr. Kolydas said the Central Aegean, especially the Kafireas Strait near southern Evia, will see the strongest wind activity, with gusts likely reaching 5 to 6 Beaufort and potentially exceeding 40 knots locally around Cape Doro.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

He said Athens and Thessaloniki will see rising temperatures through roughly August 22-25, peaking near 36-37°C before gradually declining, with forecast uncertainty increasing beyond the 10-day outlook.

According to Greece's National Meteorological Service (EMY), Sunday will bring generally clear skies nationwide, with localized clouds and possible light rain in northern Crete and mountainous areas of Epirus during the afternoon. Winds will blow from the north at 4-6 Beaufort in eastern regions, reaching 6-7 in the Aegean.

Temperatures will range from 29-32°C in the Cyclades and Ionian islands to 32-35°C elsewhere, with highs of 35°C possible in parts of the mainland and the Dodecanese.

In Attica, skies will remain mostly clear with north-northeasterly winds up to 6-7 Beaufort, easing by afternoon, and temperatures between 23-33°C.

Thessaloniki will see similar clear conditions, with temperatures from 22-33°C.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Monday is expected to bring little change, with temperatures holding between 30-35°C nationwide and continued strong winds in the southeastern Aegean, reaching up to 7 Beaufort at times.