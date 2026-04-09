Greece Bets on Mountains to Offset Tourism Uncertainty Driven by Global Turmoil - iefimerida.gr

Greece is launching a strategic push to market its mountain regions as year-round destinations, seeking to reduce its dependence on coastal tourism as global inflation and geopolitical instability cloud the outlook for the coming summer season.

Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni unveiled the campaign — titled "Mountainous Greece. Takes You High. All Year Round." — positioning the country's rugged interior not as a fallback option but as a distinct travel proposition targeting experience-driven European visitors.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

"Investing in mountainous Greece is a strategic step to transform a supplementary tourist product into a complete, 12-month narrative," Ms. Kefalogianni said.

The initiative comes as shrinking household budgets across key European source markets are forcing travelers to weigh destinations more carefully, placing pressure on Greece to offer deeper value beyond beach holidays.

The government sees mountain tourism as a hedge against the volatility that has historically made coastal seasons feast-or-famine propositions.

The ministry's plan centers on upgrading existing ski resorts into year-round recreational hubs and promoting remote mountain refuges and hiking trails. Regions including Drama, Pieria, Konitsa and the cliff-monastery complex of Meteora — spectacular but historically undermarketed — are earmarked for targeted investment and promotion campaigns.

Longer-term proposals under review include converting abandoned industrial buildings, traditional stone mansions and historic olive mills into regional museums, open-air markets and food halls showcasing certified local produce — an approach designed to anchor visitors to specific regions rather than passing through.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The government is also exploring ways to weave mountain travel into eco-tourism, adventure sports and business travel itineraries, broadening the sector's appeal across different traveler profiles and spending levels.

By Lito Mysiakouli