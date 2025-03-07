Greece Basks in Unseasonable Warmth, Temperatures Soar to 21°C - iefimerida.gr

A wave of spring-like warmth has swept across Greece, pushing temperatures to a balmy 21 degrees Celsius (70 degrees Fahrenheit) in several regions this week.

While residents embrace the unexpected reprieve from winter, meteorologists caution that colder weather may return by mid-March.

The Hellenic National Meteorological Service (EMY) reports clear skies across the country today, with scattered clouds developing over the Ionian Sea by midday.

Clouds are expected to spread across mainland Greece, excluding eastern Macedonia and Thrace, and Crete by afternoon.

Winds remain light in western Greece and Macedonia, reaching up to 3 on the Beaufort scale. Elsewhere, northerly winds will range from 3 to 5 Beaufort, with localized gusts up to 6 in the Aegean Sea. Temperatures are forecast to climb to 18 to 20 degrees Celsius, with mainland areas and the Dodecanese islands reaching 21 degrees.

"Our forecasting system, 'HERACLES,' suggests colder scenarios could return around March 15," warned meteorologist Klearchos Marousakis, indicating that winter's grip may not be entirely loosened.

The unseasonable warmth has drawn Greeks outdoors, eager to savor the early taste of spring. However, residents are advised to remain vigilant and monitor weather forecasts, as conditions are expected to remain volatile in the coming weeks.