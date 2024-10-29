Greece approves five major investment projects, paving the way for economic growth and sustainable sevelopment - iefimerida.gr

Greece is poised for a significant economic boost with the approval of five major private investment projects, each promising to generate jobs, enhance infrastructure, and promote sustainable development. Fast-tracked under the country's "Acceleration and Transparency of Strategic Investments" program, these initiatives span key sectors, including tourism, mining, and manufacturing.

Leading the charge is METLEN ENERGY & METALS, with a €295 million investment to establish a full-scale production line for critical raw materials in Agios Nikolaos, Viotia.

The facility will produce bauxite, gallium, and alumina, with an annual capacity exceeding one million tons of alumina. Utilizing innovative, eco-friendly technology, this project aims to reduce Greece's reliance on imports and strengthen Europe's supply chain for essential raw materials.

In the tourism sector, HYDRA ROCK REAL ESTATE is set to develop a luxurious eco-friendly resort and village spanning Poros and Ermionida.

The €475 million project will incorporate sustainable design principles, including energy efficiency and bioclimatic architecture, while creating jobs and stimulating local economies in the Attica and Peloponnese regions.

Meanwhile, Western Macedonia will see a significant investment in its mining sector with ELLIMET Hellenic Mines' new chromite processing facility in Drepano, Kozani.

Classified as an "Investment of Exceptional Significance," this project will leverage local chromite resources to produce ferrochrome, a crucial component in steelmaking.

The facility is expected to create 138 jobs and bolster Greece's position in the global mining industry.

On the island of Ithaca, ATOKOS Ltd. is developing "Epic_O," an €85.45 million luxury resort and residential complex with a tourist marina and business center.

This project aims to integrate high-end tourism with the island's unique ecological and cultural heritage, providing a sustainable model for tourism growth.

Finally, FRACASSO Hellas, a member of the INTRAKAT Group, is modernizing its metalworks and road safety systems production facility in Larisa.

This expansion and upgrade will increase production capacity and potentially establish the company as a regional leader in road safety infrastructure.

As these projects move closer to launch, Greece anticipates significant economic benefits, technological advancements, and environmental gains. These investments underscore the country's commitment to sustainable development and its ambition to become a key player in international trade.