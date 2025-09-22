Greece Announces €2.5 Billion Income Support Package for Millions - iefimerida.gr

The Greek government will provide more than €2.5 billion in income support to over five million citizens in the coming months, a package that includes significant pay raises for security forces, tax relief for families, and the country's first-ever rent reimbursement program.

The multi-pronged support plan will begin rolling out in October and continue through April 2026. The largest income boosts are targeted at military and police personnel, pensioners, young people, and families with three or more children.

Starting in October, more than 150,000 members of the armed forces and security services will receive substantial pay raises, averaging between €111 and €145 per month. Officials said it is the largest pay increase for uniformed personnel in at least two decades.

In November, renters will benefit from a new rent reimbursement program that will provide up to €800 per household. The government also plans to raise the national minimum wage for the sixth time in April 2026, with the monthly salary expected to surpass €900.