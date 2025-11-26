Greece Activates ‘Red Code’ as Storm Adel Threatens Battered West - iefimerida.gr

A powerful storm system named Adel is set to sweep across Greece through Friday, triggering "Red Code" alerts for regions already reeling from recent flooding.

The Hellenic National Meteorological Service (EMY) has issued an emergency notice, mobilising its highest readiness protocol for the Ionian Islands, Epirus, Western Greece, and the Peloponnese.

Local officials remain on high alert as communities in the northwest continue clearing debris from destructive storms that struck just 48 hours earlier.

Meteorologist Thodoris Kolydas warned that Adel is currently developing and will reach peak intensity on Thursday and Friday.

"This weather system will again hit areas that are already vulnerable and recently affected," Mr. Kolydas said. He said that the heaviest rainfall is expected in the northwest, Eastern Macedonia, and Thrace.

Meteorologist Giannis Kallianos identified the Ionian Sea, western mainland, and parts of the northern Aegean as the highest-risk zones for flash flooding.

He added that the Attica region and Thessaloniki also face potential disruption.

Specific high-risk areas include Corfu, Thesprotia, Messinia, and the islands of the eastern Aegean.

Authorities warned that ground saturation from previous rains has significantly increased the danger of landslides and rapid flooding.

Emergency crews are on standby nationwide, and officials have urged residents in red zones to restrict travel and follow civil protection instructions.