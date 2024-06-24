Government continues bid to lower prices - iefimerida.gr

Greek Minister of Development Takis Theodorikakos, has launched fresh efforts to ease rising price for essential consumer goods, meeting with entrepreneurs and representatives from the retail sector, officials say.

They say the challenge faced by the government extends beyond mere inflation control; it hinges on ensuring that everyday items become more affordable for citizens.

The minister’s meetings involve discussions with representatives from the food and beverage industry, as well as regulatory bodies such as the Competition Commission and the Consumer Ombudsman.

Beyond price reduction efforts, the ministry seeks to enhance collaboration and bolster the effectiveness of oversight mechanisms in combating profiteering, ministry officials said. Adherence to competition rules remains a priority.

In this context, the speed at which the Competition Commission reviews cases and the proactive audit role played by the Consumer Ombudsman, are pivotal.

The term of the current Consumer Ombudsman Lefteris Zagoritis is due to soon expire.

