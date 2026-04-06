Government announces 700 million euros scheme to reduce industrial energy costs - iefimerida.gr

A 700 million euros support scheme to reduce energy costs for industry, aimed at 23,000 small and large industrial enterprises, was presented today by the Minister for the Environment and Energy Stavros Papastavrou; the Minister for Development Takis Theodorikakos; and the Deputy Minister for the Environment and Energy, Nikos Tsafos.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The programme is structured around two pillars:

-An immediate reduction in energy costs for industry amounting to 100 million euros per year for the next five years (a total of 500 million euros), delivered through increased compensation for pollution costs and a 50% reduction in public utility charges.

-The measure relating to pollution costs will provide an additional 75 million euros per year and is aimed at approximately 40–50 energy-intensive industries.

-The 50% reduction in utility charges will apply to all industries in the low-, medium-, and high-voltage categories, at an estimated annual cost of 26 million euros, and will take effect on 1 July. Investments in green initiatives, funded through the Modernisation Fund for Strategic Investments, totalling 200 million euros. The Fund will support investments in electrification, energy management systems, energy storage, and heat-recovery technologies, which are expected to deliver energy savings of at least 10%.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The Minister for the Environment and Energy Stavros Papastavrou, stated that the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, speaking at the general assembly of the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV), had emphasised that the government stands by industry and had committed to seeking additional tools to help it become more competitive within a prudent fiscal framework and with a broader range of beneficiaries. He added that supporting industry means supporting the economy for the benefit of society as a whole, stressing that the government remains vigilant as the intensity and breadth of the crisis continue to affect everyone.

Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos noted that supporting industry is an absolute priority for the government, as increasing the productivity and competitiveness of Greek industry is a prerequisite for strong businesses and sustained, sustainable growth. He said that the program has a direct impact on improving wages and that there will be a public call for proposals under the Modernisation Fund, noting that sectors such as aluminium, copper, iron, and metal construction, cement, and timber, as well as the chemical and pharmaceutical industries, could benefit.

Deputy Minister for the Environment and Energy Nikos Tsafos stated that the announcement followed months of negotiations with the European Commission.

President of the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) Spyros Theodoropoulos, who participated in the interministerial meeting prior to the announcement of the measures, said that this is a step in the right direction. He added that a positive development is the continuation of discussions with the ministry, noting that new proposals that do not burden the state budget have already been submitted, including the option of interruptibility.