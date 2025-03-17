German Tourist's Death in Crete Ruled Hypothermia - iefimerida.gr

A 21-year-old German tourist found dead in Crete likely died from hypothermia, a forensic report concluded.

Forensic examiner Stamatis Belivanis said Johan, who was missing for about a month, may have slipped or become disoriented before falling and succumbing to the cold. The condition of the body made the autopsy challenging, Mr. Belivanis said.

Greek authorities had been searching for Johan. His death highlights the dangers of the region's rugged terrain and unpredictable weather.