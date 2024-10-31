German President Calls for Enhanced European Cooperation on Migration During Malakasa Visit - iefimerida.gr

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier called for stronger European cooperation on migration management during his visit to the Malakasa refugee reception center this week.

Welcomed by Greece’s Minister of Migration and Asylum, Mr. Nikos Panagiotopoulos, President Steinmeier was given a comprehensive tour of the site, highlighting the challenges faced by Greece in handling migrant and asylum-seeker flows.

During his visit, President Steinmeier emphasized the need for a united European approach to effectively manage migration. "It is crucial that European nations work together to address the complexities of migration management," he stated.

The tour, which included stops at EURODAC identification stations and security procedures, provided the German President with an in-depth understanding of the protocols for resident intake and exit, as well as the healthcare services provided at the facility.

Following the tour, Mr. Panagiotopoulos remarked, "A picture is worth a thousand words, and what President Steinmeier saw here was truly significant." He noted that President Steinmeier spoke with staff members and observed the challenging conditions under which they work.

Mr. Panagiotopoulos underscored the importance of the visit, stating, "It is crucial that the head of state from a major European nation came to witness these realities firsthand." President Steinmeier’s visit to the Malakasa facility lasted approximately 40 minutes, underscoring Germany’s ongoing interest in Greece’s migration efforts and the broader challenges facing Europe in managing migrant and asylum-seeker flows.