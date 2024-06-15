Gavdos warns of serious drought - iefimerida.gr

Gavdos Island, the southernmost point of Europe, is currently facing a critical water shortage, officials warn, calling for immediate action to conserve water among both residents and visitors.

Flashnews reports indicate that the island’s water reserves have not been adequately replenished due to an unusually dry winter season.

The shortfall has set the stage for potential drought conditions, particularly during the high-demand tourist season.

The municipality has issued an urgent plea for water conservation. It comes in response to recent trends showing water usage on the island far outstripping what its limited resources can support. The lack of significant rainfall last winter further exacerbates the situation, signalling troubling times ahead for the island’s water reserves.

In light of these challenges, a collective effort is essential. The municipality is imploring everyone on the island—locals and tourists—to exercise extreme caution in their water usage. It is crucial to note that the current water levels cannot sustain garden watering or agricultural needs.

As tourism peaks, so too will the demand for water. Without a concerted effort to conserve, the island may face stringent water supply restrictions and frequent service disruptions.

The municipality is counting on the public’s cooperation to navigate the precarious situation and ensure a sustainable water supply for all.