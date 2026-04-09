“Friends Should Be Honest”: Greek PM Rebukes Israel Over Lebanon Strikes, Rejects Iran Shipping Tolls - iefimerida.gr

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has issued a stark warning to Israel, demanding an immediate halt to military operations in Lebanon that he argued empower Hezbollah and severely undermine the fragile nation's new government.



Speaking to CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, Kyriakos Mitsotakis described the ongoing Israeli bombardments as "counterproductive" and warned they are delegitimizing Lebanon's first credible governing authority in years while triggering a humanitarian crisis.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

"Friends should be honest," Mr. Mitsotakis said, leaning on Greece’s strategic alliance with Israel.

He said that while he remains "cautiously optimistic" about the recent Iran ceasefire agreement brokered by European leaders, any lasting regional truce must unequivocally extend to all fronts.

Shifting to global trade, the prime minister delivered a hardline message regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

Representing the world's largest shipping nation, Mr. Mitsotakis said that free navigation is non-negotiable.

He warned that any attempt by Tehran to impose transit tolls on commercial vessels would be "absolutely unacceptable."

While acknowledging that a new international agreement governing the strait’s status may be necessary, he firmly ruled out any framework that includes shipping fees.

Addressing broader geopolitical security, Mr. Mitsotakis reaffirmed his faith in NATO amid shifting U.S. commitments.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

He said that American pressure has successfully pushed European defense spending above 3% of GDP.

Furthermore, Mr. Mitsotakis confirmed that preliminary discussions are underway regarding French President Emmanuel Macron's proposal to extend France's nuclear deterrence umbrella across the European continent.

On domestic policy, the prime minister defended Greece's recent ban restricting social media access for children under 15.

Highlighting his advocacy at the United Nations, Mr. Mitsotakis confirmed he has formally petitioned the European Commission to implement coordinated, EU-wide social media regulations to protect minors.