A former head coach of Greece's national weightlifting team said he was not surprised by the arrest of Odysseas Dimas, brother of Olympic great Pyrros Dimas, on doping charges.

He said "very specific" rumors had circulated among athletes and coaches for some time.

"I didn't fall from the clouds," Christos Konstantinidis, himself an Olympian, told the Greek news site iefimerida.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

He said the rumors had never been backed by concrete evidence, and declined to say more because the case is under investigation.

Odysseas Dimas, 58, was charged this week with supplying banned performance-enhancing substances to athletes for profit.

Police say they seized 871 products. He was banned from the sport in 2024, and his minor son was also suspended that year after testing positive for a banned steroid.

In his first statement since the arrest, he apologized to his brother and his family.

Mr. Konstantinidis said he and Odysseas Dimas worked together as national team coaches when Pyrros Dimas led the weightlifting federation.

He said the partnership was marked by "interference" in training and team selection.

He resigned after a short time, citing those problems in his resignation letter.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

He said he saw no sign of doping at the time, and that only a "very small percentage" of people are tarnishing the sport.