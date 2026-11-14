Forced Out of a Neoclassical Landmark, Athens' Art Fair Reinvents Itself Among Warehouses and Trucks

For three decades, Art Athina belonged to the Athens of postcards.

By Katerina Anesti

It was held in the Zappeion, a colonnaded 19th-century hall beside the National Garden, a short walk from the Acropolis.

This year Greece's oldest contemporary art fair was evicted, and the move may be the best thing that has happened to it.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The Zappeion was closed for renovations ahead of Greece's turn at the rotating presidency of the European Union.

Organizers moved the fair about 5 kilometers (3 miles) southwest to Onassis Ready, a converted industrial building in Rentis. In the working-class district, warehouses, truck depots and family homes share streets without sidewalks.

"We were shaken out of our comfort zone," said general director Antonis Kourkoulos, who walked the route himself.

He described leaving behind ancient ruins and arriving in "a completely different world."

The shift matters because Athens has spent the past decade trying to establish itself as a serious international art destination.

Private foundations and a wave of new galleries have reshaped its cultural map. By taking the fair out of its genteel setting and into a neighborhood rarely shown to visitors, organizers say they are testing whether art can reach beyond its usual audience.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

They have invited residents in and run joint projects with a fine arts school.

A review by the Greek news site iefimerida called it the strongest edition in years, with more carefully chosen works and bolder displays.

Highlights include a recreation of a light installation by the late sculptor Christos Tzivelos, first shown at the fair's second edition in 1994.

Other standouts are a 2-meter (6.5-foot) porcelain tree by Maritsa Travlou and Peggy Kliafa's "Blanket of Relief," a patchwork of empty pill packets.

Whether the neighborhood ties outlast the dismantled booths is still an open question.

The fair runs through Monday.