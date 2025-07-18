FM Gerapetritis: Informal talks on Cyprus issue at UN tremendously productive - iefimerida.gr

The informal talks in expanded format on the Cyprus issue, under the aegis of the United Nations secretary-general, were tremendously productive, Foreign Affairs Minister George Gerapetritis told foreign correspondents at a briefing in New York.
Gerapetritis' briefing included developments in the Middle East and North Africa, Greek-US relations and trans-Atlantic relations, and an emphasis on Greece's role as an elected non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.
At 10:00 am on Monday (July 21), Gerapetritis will chair the National Foreign Policy Council on developments in the Cyprus issue.
