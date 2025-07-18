 FM Gerapetritis: Informal talks on Cyprus issue at UN tremendously productive - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

FM Gerapetritis: Informal talks on Cyprus issue at UN tremendously productive

FM George Gerapetritis briefed tdy foreign correspondents at the UN
FM George Gerapetritis briefed tdy foreign correspondents at the UN
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

The informal talks in expanded format on the Cyprus issue, under the aegis of the United Nations secretary-general, were tremendously productive, Foreign Affairs Minister George Gerapetritis told foreign correspondents at a briefing in New York.

Gerapetritis' briefing included developments in the Middle East and North Africa, Greek-US relations and trans-Atlantic relations, and an emphasis on Greece's role as an elected non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

At 10:00 am on Monday (July 21), Gerapetritis will chair the National Foreign Policy Council on developments in the Cyprus issue.

Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ