FM Gerapetritis to Fox News: Europe needs to build a collective defense - iefimerida.gr

Europe must focus on a future that includes Ukraine, with the latter's agreement, Greek Foreign Affairs Minister George Gerapetritis said in an interview on Fox News.

The priority is an end to the hostilities and a guarantee of peace, he said, which is a clear stance by the United States that Greece endorses. The war should end under international law provisions and an emphasis placed on an architecture of security. The day after, Gerapetritis added, will provide an opportunity to raise issues on rebuilding Ukraine and on security guarantees. In terms of security guarantees, the FM also expressed the opinion that should be a fair distribution of the burden and Europe should assume a central role in this.

This is why Greece has supported the upgrade of security mechanisms within the European Union, the Greek foreign minister added. "We must move towards a collective defense in Europe," he underlined.

As a neighbor of Ukraine, Europe can provide multilevel guarantees for Ukraine, but it needs the support of the United States because the latter should continue to be actively involved.