Five Greek Destinations Named Among World's Best Budget Tropical Getaways - iefimerida.gr

Five Greek destinations have been included in a global list of affordable tropical-style getaways compiled by US Travel News, which identified dozens of warm-weather escapes offering palm-lined beaches without the high price tag typically associated with such trips.

Zakynthos made the list for its sub-$100 hotels, blue caves and sea turtles, while Corfu, home to a UNESCO-listed old town, offers accommodations up to $150 a night. Crete combines history, wineries and beaches such as Elafonisi, known for its pink sand.

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Kefalonia offers seaside hotels under $100 alongside the famous Melissani Lake, while Patra was highlighted for its affordable hotels and well-known carnival.

The list spans destinations across the Caribbean, Central and South America, Asia and Europe. In the Caribbean, Jamaica's Montego Bay and the Dominican Republic's Punta Cana and Puerto Plata offer all-inclusive packages under $200 a night, while Belize provides accommodations from $75 to $150.

In South America, Brazil's Bahia state and the town of Ubatuba, along with Colombia's Rosario Islands and Providencia, offer stays under $100.

Nicaragua's remote Corn Islands and Panama's Pedasí were also highlighted for affordability and tranquility.

Asian destinations included Thailand's Phuket and Krabi, Indonesia's Bali and Gili Islands, Vietnam's Phu Quoc — home to the world's longest three-rope cable car — and the Philippines' Cebu and El Nido, all offering accommodations generally under $100 to $200.

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Elsewhere in Europe, Malta, Menorca, Ischia and Spain's Costa del Sol offer stays under $100 to $200, while Albania's Sarande and Turkey's Marmaris both offer beachfront lodging under $150. Zanzibar, Tanzania, and India's Andaman Islands rounded out the list as affordable options outside the Americas and Europe.

Even the United States featured, with Gulf Shores, Alabama, and California's Catalina Island cited as domestic alternatives offering tropical-style escapes with budget-friendly lodging and activities including water parks and dolphin-watching excursions.

By Konstantinos Tsavalos