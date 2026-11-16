Five EU Nations to Name First Country Outside Europe to Host Migrant 'Return Hub'

Five European Union countries, including Greece, are set to announce on Monday in Vienna the first nation outside the bloc that will host a "return hub" for migrants whose asylum claims have been rejected.

Greece, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and Austria form a core group pushing the plan. It would allow rejected asylum-seekers to be sent to a safe third country if they cannot be returned home.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said talks were close to completion. Rwanda, Uganda and Uzbekistan are among the countries considered.

Greek Migration Minister Thanos Plevris will attend the announcement. He has said the hubs will not necessarily be closed detention centers.

International organizations would provide expertise and monitoring, he said, but responsibility would remain with the five governments.

Greece aims to have the first hub operating in Africa during its EU presidency in the second half of 2027.

Human rights groups have criticized offshore return schemes.