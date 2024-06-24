Fireworks Illuminate Athens Sky Amidst Wildfire Concerns - iefimerida.gr

On a day marked by wildfire alerts in the Attica region, the skies above Mount Parnitha were unexpectedly illuminated by fireworks. The striking display occurred while a fire raged on the nearby island of Hydra.

Video footage released by Mega TV captured the moment on a day when multiple fire outbreaks had already been reported across the country, fueled by strong winds.

The continuous discharge of fireworks, as seen in the video, added to the tension during the heightened alert. Additionally, flares were reportedly thrown in the Mount Parnitha area on Saturday.