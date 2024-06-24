 Fireworks Illuminate Athens Sky Amidst Wildfire Concerns - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

Fireworks Illuminate Athens Sky Amidst Wildfire Concerns

Πυροτεχνήματα στην Αθήνα
File: Shutterstock
ANTHEE CARASSAVA

On a day marked by wildfire alerts in the Attica region, the skies above Mount Parnitha were unexpectedly illuminated by fireworks. The striking display occurred while a fire raged on the nearby island of Hydra.

Video footage released by Mega TV captured the moment on a day when multiple fire outbreaks had already been reported across the country, fueled by strong winds.

The continuous discharge of fireworks, as seen in the video, added to the tension during the heightened alert. Additionally, flares were reportedly thrown in the Mount Parnitha area on Saturday.

Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ Attica Greece fire

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ