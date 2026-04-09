Father Sounds Alarm After Son Dies in Extortion Campaign That Ended With 'Blackout Challenge' - iefimerida.gr

A father is urging parents worldwide to monitor their children's online activity after his 15-year-old son took his own life following a 50-day campaign of digital extortion, manipulation and dangerous dares orchestrated by anonymous predators operating through mainstream gaming platforms.

Christoforos, whose family had moved from Cyprus to the United Kingdom, was found unresponsive in his bedroom after attempting the so-called blackout challenge — a viral asphyxiation dare his tormentors falsely promised would end his ordeal.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Speaking to Greek television network MEGA, the boy's father described how a sociable, academically gifted teenager was methodically broken down by anonymous users he first encountered on popular video games including Minecraft and Fortnite.

The perpetrators communicated through the messaging app Discord, posing as four separate individuals to build trust before systematically isolating him from family and friends.

Over nearly two months, the network subjected Christoforos to escalating trials — forced sleep deprivation, speed-eating challenges and increasingly severe psychological pressure.

The campaign turned directly threatening when the predators obtained the family's personal data and warned they would harm his parents if he failed to comply with their instructions.

Shortly after the teenager's death, the perpetrators messaged his account asking: "Are you dead?"

Despite the case's severity, no arrests have been made. Investigators established that all four online profiles traced back to a single IP address routed entirely through the dark web, making identification effectively impossible with current tools.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The probe further revealed that nine other children in the family's neighborhood had been targeted by the same network.

"If I knew what I know today, my Christoforos would be here," his father said. "Please watch over your children, love them, hug them, and keep them away from these dangerous pages."

Child safety advocates say the case illustrates a growing gap between the speed at which online predator networks operate and the capacity of law enforcement to respond.

Parents are urged to maintain open conversations with children about online contacts and to monitor activity on gaming and messaging platforms.