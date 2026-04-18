Ex-Parliamentary Guard Gets Four Life Terms for Raping Own Children in Landmark Athens Verdict - iefimerida.gr

A former Greek parliamentary police officer has been sentenced to four consecutive life terms plus 80 years by an Athens mixed jury court after being unanimously convicted of the repeated sexual abuse of his four underage children and violent abuse of his former wife.

By Lia Kontopoulou

The 46-year-old defendant, whose identity is protected under Greek law given the crimes involved minors, was found guilty of serial rape, child abuse, incest, possession of child pornography and severe domestic violence.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The court also imposed a fine of 13,500 euros. Under Greek law, the maximum time actually served is capped at 25 years regardless of the sentence handed down.

The defendant showed no visible emotion as the verdict was read.

He briefly left the courtroom in handcuffs before the presiding judge ordered him returned to formally acknowledge the conclusion of proceedings.

In a separate ruling, the children's 35-year-old mother was acquitted by a 5-2 majority.

She had faced related charges but the court found she lacked the legal capacity to fully comprehend the illegality of the acts due to severe psychological duress.

Visibly distressed, she publicly apologized and thanked the court after the verdict, as relatives wept in the public gallery.

The trial began January 7 and was conducted entirely behind closed doors to protect the identities of the four child victims.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The case drew widespread attention in Greece and reignited debate about child protection failures within institutions, given the defendant's position as a serving officer in the force responsible for guarding the country's parliament.