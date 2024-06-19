Evidence of arsonist setting Koropi fire is being reviewed by investigators, Minister Kikilias says - iefimerida.gr

Visual material showing an arsonist setting fire to dry weeds on the Vari-Koropiou road is in the hands of Fire Brigade and Greek police investigators, Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Wednesday, as firefighters tried to put out the Koropi area that led to evacuations and road shutdowns.

"The fire spread very fast, but there are documented indications that its cause was not weather conditions alone," Kikilias said, referring to high-velocity winds hampering firefighters.

The minister added, "The Fire Brigade and Greek police investigators have visual material that clearly shows an arsonist setting fire to dry weeds on the Vari-Koropiou (road), while a can of petroleum and a cloth to ignite the fire were found nearby. When we have permission from the Fire Brigade and Hellenic Police's Directorate of Managing Crimes of Arson, we shall release the material to the public."