European Commission expects improved action plan on OPEKEPE by Nov 2, spokesperson says - iefimerida.gr

BRUSSELS (ANA-MPA/M. Aroni) - The European Commission said that Greece has a deadline of November 2 to table an improved action plan related to concerns about the operation of OPEKEPE, the agency handling EU farm subsidies, in a response to a query by Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) on Friday.

At the same time, European Commission spokesperson for Budget and Administration Balazs Ujvari said that "so far Greek authorities have complied" with what the Commission has requested, and there is no reason to suspend funding.

Ujvari was responding to a query related to a European Commission letter to Greek authorities leaked to the Greek press. He said the letter dated to September 2024 and he briefly referred to the history of the Commission's exchanges with the Greek government that led to a request for an improved action plan. The original deadline for Greece to submit revisions was October 2, but it was extended to November 2 due to the August holiday.