Erdogan Extends Olive Branch to Greece During Ramadan Dinner - iefimerida.gr

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan used a traditional iftar dinner in Ankara to address the state of Greek-Turkish relations, emphasizing Turkey's desire for stability in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean.

The dinner, attended by foreign ambassadors and held to mark the breaking of the fast during the holy month of Ramadan, provided a platform for Mr. Erdogan to emphasize Turkey’s desire for stability in the region.

“We wish to maintain stability in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean,” Mr. Erdogan stated. “We are in favor of preserving the positive atmosphere we have created through mutual steps in our relations with our neighbor Greece.”

The remarks come amid ongoing efforts to ease long-standing tensions between the two nations, which have historically clashed over issues such as maritime boundaries, energy exploration rights, and territorial disputes in the region.

Mr. Erdogan’s comments signal a continued push for diplomatic engagement, reflecting a broader strategy to foster cooperation despite lingering disagreements.

The iftar dinner, a significant event during Ramadan, served as a symbolic setting for Mr. Erdogan to reiterate Turkey’s commitment to regional stability.

His emphasis on maintaining a “positive climate” underscores the importance of dialogue and confidence-building measures in addressing complex geopolitical challenges.

The statement follows a series of diplomatic exchanges between Greece and Turkey in recent months, aimed at reducing friction and exploring areas of mutual interest.

While challenges remain, Mr. Erdogan’s remarks highlight a cautious optimism for progress in bilateral relations, even as both nations navigate competing interests in the strategically vital Eastern Mediterranean.