ENFIA Tax Statements Arrive: Increased Insurance Discounts Highlight 2025 Changes - iefimerida.gr

Greek taxpayers can now access their 2025 ENFIA property tax statements on the Taxisnet platform, with the process of uploading the documents expected to conclude within hours.

This year's ENFIA brings notable changes, particularly regarding insurance discounts, alongside the standard payment schedule.

For 2025, ENFIA payments will be divided into 12 monthly installments, with the first payment due at the end of March and the final payment in February 2026. Unlike income tax, there is no discount offered for a lump-sum payment.

The Finance Ministry anticipates revenue from the property tax to surpass 2.4 billion euros.

A key change for 2025 is the substantial increase in ENFIA discounts for insured properties. Owners of properties valued up to 500,000 euros, insured against earthquakes, fires, and floods for the entirety of 2024, will receive a 20% discount.

This represents a doubling of the 10% discount offered in 2024.

For higher-value properties exceeding 500,000 euros, the discount remains at 10%. Proportional discounts are also available for shorter insurance periods, such as 7.5% for nine months of coverage and 2.5% for three months.

Vulnerable social groups will continue to benefit from reduced or eliminated ENFIA charges, ensuring continued support for those most in need.

Taxpayers can retrieve their ENFIA statements by logging into the myAADE platform using their Taxisnet credentials, selecting the year 2025, and downloading the relevant document. This allows for a clear overview of their property tax obligations and any applicable discounts.