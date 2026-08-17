Elderly Couple Dead, 593 Evacuated by Sea as Twin Wildfires Erupt on Salamina Island - iefimerida.gr

An elderly couple died and 593 people were evacuated by boat after two wildfires broke out within 20 minutes of each other on the island of Salamina, near Athens, Fire Service spokesman Vassilis Vathrakoyannis has said.



The first fire broke out in the Peristeria area, in the island's south, breaking out in forested land close to homes.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Firefighters who rushed to the scene found the couple's bodies, Mr. Vathrakoyannis said. A second fire broke out at 3:03 p.m.

A local resident told media the first blaze started in an area littered with trash.

Strong prevailing winds are hampering containment efforts; the island had been designated at very high fire risk Sunday due to the conditions.

Some 260 firefighters, backed by 15 units of the Fire Service's Special Forest Operations Force, volunteers and 58 fire engines, are battling the blazes on the ground.

Ten firefighting aircraft and seven helicopters, plus one additional coordinating helicopter, are supporting from the air, though aerial operations will be grounded once darkness falls.

Authorities evacuated 593 people from Saterli beach, west of Peristeria; a Fire Service speedboat and two Coast Guard vessels remain in the area supporting the operation.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis said 10 people have been injured from burns or smoke inhalation, with five hospitalized, including a woman with second-degree burns.

The fire has destroyed homes and vehicles across the affected area, with the full extent of the damage still being assessed.