Ecumenical Patriarch Reveals Call With Mitsotakis, Invitation to Officiate Son's Wedding - iefimerida.gr

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew has revealed that he spoke by phone with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who invited him to officiate the wedding of his son, Konstantinos, next September.

Speaking during a homily at the Metropolitan Church of the Panagia on the island of Imvros, where a patriarchal concelebration marking his 65th anniversary in the priesthood was held, Patriarch Bartholomew described the exchange with Mr. Mitsotakis.

"Yesterday I had the joy of speaking by phone with the prime minister, to wish him a quick recovery after the minor accident he had with his bicycle," the patriarch said. "He invited me to set aside a day in September of next year to marry his son, Konstantinos. Perhaps, health permitting."

The remarks come days after Mr. Mitsotakis was treated at a hospital in Chania, Crete, following a minor cycling accident that left him with an arm injury and abrasions.