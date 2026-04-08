Easter Washout: Unseasonal Rain and Chills to Sweep Greece Before Sunday Clearing - iefimerida.gr

Unseasonably cold, autumn-like rain will dampen Orthodox Easter preparations across much of Greece this week, though skies are forecast to clear just in time for Sunday's traditional festivities.

The most severe weather is expected on Holy Saturday, threatening to disrupt one of the year's busiest holiday weekends.

Widespread rain is expected to drench major metropolitan centers, including Athens, Thessaloniki, Larissa, and Patras.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

According to meteorologist Giannis Kallianos, showers will likely persist through the traditional midnight resurrection services, particularly across the Cyclades islands.

The unsettled weather pattern will begin on Holy Thursday, bringing scattered rain and gusty winds up to force 6 on the Beaufort scale mainly to eastern and northern mainland areas, Mr. Kallianos said.

By Holy Friday, the system will shift, bringing localized showers to Eastern Macedonia, Thrace, and the eastern Aegean islands.

Conversely, western Greece is expected to avoid the rainfall entirely during the lead-up to the weekend, offering a brief reprieve for travelers heading to the Ionian coast.

While the heavy precipitation will largely dissipate by Easter Sunday, allowing for the traditional outdoor lamb roasts to proceed, the holiday itself will be distinctly brisk.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

High temperatures will struggle to reach 16 to 17 degrees Celsius (60 to 62 degrees Fahrenheit) across the country. Mr. Kallianos advised travelers and residents to prepare for a noticeable chill that will firmly linger throughout the holiday weekend.