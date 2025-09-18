Early Repayment of Bailout Loans a 'Powerful Message,' Central Bank Chief Says - iefimerida.gr

Greece's plan to repay its first bailout loans a decade ahead of schedule sends a "powerful message" of fiscal discipline and confidence to international markets, the country's central bank governor has said.

Speaking at the Athens International Investment Summit, Bank of Greece Governor Yiannis Stournaras endorsed the government's plan to repay €31.6 billion in loans from its first memorandum program by 2031.

He said the move would accelerate debt reduction and strengthen the country's creditworthiness.

"By enhancing fiscal credibility, this initiative... ensures intergenerational fairness by relieving future taxpayers from part of today’s fiscal burden," Mr. Stournaras said.

He also forecast an improved current account balance for 2025, supported by strong exports and a longer tourism season.

"Today, Greece exemplifies stability, resilience, and opportunity," Mr. Stournaras concluded, describing the country as a "strategic investment gateway to Southeastern Europe."

