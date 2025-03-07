E65 Highway's Northern Stretch Surges Toward Completion, Progress Tops 66% - iefimerida.gr

Construction on the crucial northern section of the E65 highway is accelerating, with overall progress now exceeding 66%.

The major infrastructure project promises to dramatically slash travel times and bolster safety across mainland Greece, linking the south with Macedonia and Epirus.

Already, a 135-kilometer segment from Lamia to Kalambaka has been open to traffic since April 2024. The remaining 46-kilometer stretch, connecting Kalambaka to the Egnatia Odos highway, is rapidly advancing toward completion.

Recent footage from the YouTube channel "Tasos Gakis" reveals asphalt paving is complete in sections, while tunnels and bridges are nearing their final stages.

Data from Kentriki Odos, the project's overseer, shows precise progress: tunnels are 96.45% complete, bridges 93.62%, asphalt work 39.72%, and earthworks 74.65%.

The E65, spanning 181.5 kilometers upon completion, will serve as mainland Greece's third major north-south artery, complementing the Ionian Odos and Athens–Thessaloniki axes.

The highway's impact on travel times will be significant.

The journey from Lamia to Egnatia Odos will shrink from 3 hours and 15 minutes to just 1 hour and 45 minutes. Travel from Athens to Grevena will be cut to 4 hours, and trips to Metsovo, Kastoria, and Kozani will take roughly 4 hours and 30 minutes.

With full operation projected for early 2026, the E65 will offer drivers a modern, safe, and efficient route, enhancing connectivity and stimulating economic growth in the regions it traverses.