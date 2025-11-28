Drought Emergency Declared for Athens Region; State Fast-Tracks Vital Water Projects - iefimerida.gr

Greece has declared a state of emergency for the Attica region—home to nearly half the country’s population—and the island of Meganisi, mobilizing urgent resources to combat worsening drought conditions.

The decision by the Regulatory Authority for Waste, Energy and Water (RAAEY) authorizes immediate funding and fast-tracked permitting for critical infrastructure, allowing the state to bypass standard bureaucratic delays.

Energy and Environment Minister Stavros Papastavrou emphasized that the declaration is a technical measure designed to accelerate engineering works rather than a signal for household rationing.

"There is no direct or indirect measure for citizens, and this decision has nothing to do with water tariffs," Mr. Papastavrou told Action24.

He stressed that the priority is enabling the Athens water utility to execute delayed upgrades.

The emergency plan includes activating groundwater drilling, which is expected to yield approximately 45 million cubic meters of water annually.

Additionally, upgrades to the Thiva canal in the External Water Supply System are projected to save over 10 million cubic meters of untreated water per year. Authorities are also finalizing studies for new desalination plants to support island regions.

Officials stated these immediate interventions are necessary to bridge the gap until the completion of the EYRITOS project, a long-term infrastructure overhaul considered essential for the capital's future water security.

The move comes as falling reservoir levels across the Mediterranean reflect broader climate change patterns.

While the government assured the public that residential supplies remain secure for now, the emergency status highlights the increasing vulnerability of Greece's water network.