Dozens killed in North Macedonia nightclub fire - iefimerida.gr

A fire at a nightclub hosting a concert in Kocani, North Macedonia, has killed 59 people, according to the country’s official news agency, MIA, citing the Ministry of the Interior.

The venue, located in eastern North Macedonia, about 100 kilometers east of Skopje, was hosting a concert attended by approximately 1,500 people, MIA reported.

Authorities are working to determine the exact number of victims and injuries, the prosecutor’s office said.

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis expressed condolences to his North Macedonian counterpart, Timčo Mucunski, and offered Greece’s assistance, including rescue teams and medical support.