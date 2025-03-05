Domestic Violence Cases in Greece Rise Sharply in 2024 - iefimerida.gr

Recorded incidents of domestic violence in Greece increased by 86% in 2024 compared to the previous year.

The data, compiled by To Vima, reveals an average of 60 domestic violence cases reported daily throughout 2024.

In total, 22,080 domestic violence cases were reported across Greece in 2024.

Experts attribute the rise to several factors, including deep-seated patriarchal values, financial struggles, and social inequalities.

Increased public awareness and improved police documentation have also contributed to a higher number of reported cases.

The regions with the highest number of reported cases were Central Athens, Western Attica, Thessaloniki, and the northern Athens suburbs.

In regional areas, Heraklion, Achaia, and Evia had the highest numbers.

The data also revealed that domestic violence extends beyond spousal abuse.

A significant number of cases involved child abuse by parents, parents assaulted by their children, and violence between siblings.

In 2024, 22,671 individuals were charged with domestic violence, including 3,706 foreign nationals and 4,284 women.

Of those charged, 13,503 (60%) were arrested. However, only 2-3% of those arrested were remanded in custody, highlighting challenges in prosecuting domestic violence cases.