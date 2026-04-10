Defense Minister Dendias to visit Supreme Military Command of Thrace at Easter - iefimerida.gr

National Defense Minister Nikos Dendias plans to visit the area of responsibility of the Supreme Military Command of Thrace on Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday.

On Holy Saturday, Dendias will visit the Xanthi-based headquarters of the Supreme Military Command of Thrace and attend the Easter Mass at the Church of Agios Nikolaos in Alexandroupolis on Saturday evening.

On Easter Sunday, the minister will visit Observation Post 126 in Evros and then dine with Armed Forces personnel and conscripts at the "Lieutenant General Nikolaos Delagrammatikas" military camp.