Defense Minister Dendias Tops Greece's Most Popular Ministers in New Poll - iefimerida.gr



Defense Minister Nikos Dendias is the most popular member of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' Cabinet, well ahead of his colleagues, according to a po

In the Alco survey for Alpha TV, 22% of respondents named Mr. Dendias as the best-performing minister. Finance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis was second with 13%, and Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis third with 9%.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

They were followed by Deputy Prime Minister Kostis Hatzidakis at 7%, Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis at 5%, and Labor Minister Niki Kerameus and Shipping Minister Vassilis Kikilias at 3% each.

Among supporters of the governing New Democracy party, Mr. Dendias again came first with 49%. But Mr. Georgiadis, a combative figure popular with the party's right wing, was second with 35%, ahead of Mr. Pierrakakis at 33%. Respondents could apparently name more than one minister.

The first part of the poll, released Monday, gave New Democracy a 10-point lead in voting intention, at 23.4%.

Former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' Greek Left Coalition was second at 13.4% and the socialist PASOK third at 11.4%.

Nearly half of respondents blamed the government for rising prices.

The poll also asked about artificial intelligence.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

A third of Greeks, 33%, said they do not use AI at all, 28% said they use it a little and 32% said they use it quite a lot.

Elections are due in 2027.