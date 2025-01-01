Defense Min: In 2025, Greece will be the strongest it's ever been in Armed Forces - iefimerida.gr

National Defense Minister Nikos Dendias conveyed his New Year's wishes in a post on X on Wednesday.
He said that in 2025 Greece will be stronger. "With self-confidence and national consensus, we are creating the strongest Armed Forces in the history of our homeland," he said, wishing well to all Greeks for the new year, mentioning especially his constituents in the B3 voting district of Athens' southern suburbs.
Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο