Death Toll Tops 111 as Powerful 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Colombia - iefimerida.gr



At least 111 people have died, including children, after a powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck Colombia, with the death toll continuing to climb as rescue teams search for survivors and assess widespread damage across the country.

The quake was felt across a wide radius, reaching neighboring countries including Ecuador, Peru, Panama and Venezuela, and has been followed by dozens of aftershocks of varying intensity.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Among those who experienced the powerful tremor was Dimitris Christopoulos, a Greek man who has called Colombia home for 14 years. Mr. Christopoulos, who works in the coffee industry in the Huila region, was at home when the quake struck. His house sustained no damage, though he described the intensity of the shaking in vivid terms.

"The trees were dancing like they were doing the tsifteteli," he told iefimerida, using a reference to a traditional Greek dance to convey the violence of the movement.

"The shaking was so intense that the plants and trees around us seemed to sway from one side to the other."

Despite the intensity, Mr. Christopoulos said he did not feel particularly afraid, noting that his area lacks the dense construction and high-rise buildings that make earthquakes especially dangerous in major urban centers.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

"The ground began to shake and we were thrown left and right, struggling to stay on our feet," he said.

Mr. Christopoulos estimated that between 80 and 90 Greeks, along with their children, live across various regions of Colombia, keeping in touch through a messaging app.

As of Wednesday, he said no injuries or deaths among the Greek community had been reported, though he cautioned that the search continues and aftershocks are ongoing. He also noted that unusually high temperatures had preceded the quake, speculating that climate change may be influencing seismic activity, though this link is not scientifically established.

The earthquake's deadliest impact has been recorded in the Valle del Cauca region, home to the city of Cali, where 27 people have died. Colombian officials reported at least 40 deaths in Pereira, according to the city's mayor, Mauricio Salazar, while regional governor Nubia Carolina Cordoba-Curi confirmed four additional deaths in the Chocó department, in northwestern Colombia.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Three more deaths were reported in Manizales.

Rescue and recovery operations remain ongoing as authorities continue assessing the full scope of the disaster.