Daughter-in-Law Confesses to Salamina Murder; Family ‘Mourning Two People’ - iefimerida.gr

A 46-year-old woman has confessed to murdering her 75-year-old mother-in-law in Salamina, a crime police say was a botched robbery attempt fueled by a gambling addiction.

The arrest followed an intensive investigation by the Homicide Division, which quickly dismantled the suspect's initial claim that the elderly woman had been killed by unknown intruders during a home invasion.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Police said the suspect admitted to entering the victim's home in disguise, intending to steal money.

When the 75-year-old recognized her, the suspect panicked and fatally attacked her with a bottle and a sharp object.

The victim’s daughter told Mega TV that the family is devastated by the revelation.

"Our family is mourning two people—one in the ground and another still living," she said. "We suspected her from the first moment.

The murder happened on Friday, and by Monday my daughter and I were at police headquarters."

Investigators were alerted by inconsistencies in the crime scene, which suggested staged disorder rather than a frantic search.

Two pieces of evidence proved decisive: street surveillance cameras that recorded the suspect's vehicle traveling to and from the scene, and the fact that the home’s security cameras had been deactivated remotely prior to the attack—a step only an insider could take.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The daughter confirmed she later learned the suspect had a severe gambling problem, adding, "There was no logic. This girl was part of our family for years."

The suspect is expected to face formal charges in the coming days.