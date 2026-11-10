Cyprus Says Power Cable to Greece Is Back on Track, Targets 2031 Finish - iefimerida.gr

Cyprus's energy minister has said that a planned undersea power cable linking the island to Greece can now move forward without obstacles.

He said work is aimed at completion by the end of 2031, despite Turkey's renewed objections.

Michalis Damianos told Greek broadcaster ERTnews that two recent steps were milestones for the Great Sea Interconnector: Greece's issuing of a maritime notice, known as a NAVTEX, and the start of seabed surveys.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

He said the right conditions are now in place for the project to proceed as planned.

He cautioned that the 2031 target, which Greek grid operator IPTO has also given, depends on how work progresses on what he called a complex, time-consuming project.

The survey ship was expected to set sail within days, Mr. Damianos said, but the timing hardly mattered.

"What matters is that the project itself is moving forward," he said.

He welcomed France's growing role.

French firms are building and financing the cable. He also noted the 658 million euros ($760 million) in EU funding as proof of its importance to Europe.

Mr. Damianos declined to comment on Ankara's statements. Turkey claims the waters between Crete and Cyprus as part of its continental shelf.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

He said Athens and Nicosia are coordinating closely for "all eventualities."

"Difficulties may arise in the future," he said.

The cable would end Cyprus's status as the only EU member with no connection to another country's power grid. It could later extend to Israel.

Mr. Damianos also cited U.S. support for the "3+1" energy partnership among Greece, Cyprus, Israel and the United States.