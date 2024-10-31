 Cyprus President Meets with US President Biden to Discuss Island's Division - iefimerida.gr
Cyprus President Meets with US President Biden to Discuss Island's Division

Cyprus President Mr. Nikos Christodoulides met with US President Mr. Joe Biden
ANTHEE CARASSAVA

Cyprus President Mr. Nikos Christodoulides met with US President Mr. Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday for a historic meeting, with President Biden expressing optimism about resolving the island's long-standing division.

According to Cypriot media outlets, President Biden said: "This year marks the 50th anniversary of the artificial division of the island. I remember it well; I was in my first year in the US Senate," referring to Turkey’s invasion in July 1974 as a "sad day." The outgoing US president added that he remains hopeful for a reunited island under a bizonal, bicommunal federation, the framework supported by the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus.

President Christodoulides emphasized his reliance on President Biden and Washington’s support in efforts to rekindle talks with the Turkish Cypriot side. US-Cyprus relations have significantly improved over the past few years, much to the dismay of Turkey, which occupies one-third of Cyprus’ territory. 

Both Nicosia and Washington have frequently referred to their strategic relationship.

President Christodoulides described the current state of bilateral ties as a "historic high," highlighting cooperation in defense and security, energy, law enforcement, technology, and innovation. 

The high-level Cypriot delegation included several ministers, and the bilateral meeting was also attended by US Secretary of State Mr. Anthony Blinken and White House Security Adviser Mr. Jake Sullivan.

This meeting marks the first time in 28 years that a Cyprus president has met with a US president at the White House, following the late Mr. Glafcos Clerides' meeting with President Bill Clinton in 1996.

