Cutting the Red Tape: Greece Overhauls Healthcare Referrals to Unblock Specialist Access - iefimerida.gr

The Greek government is urgently amending its national healthcare rules to allow patients to bypass their assigned primary care physicians and secure specialist referrals from any available general practitioner, resolving a bureaucratic bottleneck that has stranded thousands.

A Health Ministry amendment tabled in parliament this week targets severe logistical flaws in the recent rollout of the country's "personal doctor" system.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Under the initial framework, patients were strictly bound to a single assigned physician.

This created massive medical disruptions when that doctor was unavailable due to illness, leave, or regional staff shortages—a chronic crisis in Greece’s remote island and mountain communities.

To guarantee uninterrupted access to critical care, the new legislation permits patients to turn to any general practitioner, family doctor, or internist for an initial specialist referral. Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis introduced the measure to stabilize the system.

Mr. Georgiadis and ministry officials maintain that primary care must remain the central gatekeeper to the broader National Health System, but without trapping patients in administrative gridlock.

Crucially, the amendment preserves free specialist visits at public hospitals and private clinics contracted with the national health fund, EOPYY, provided the patient secures the required referral.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

By eliminating the single-doctor dependency, authorities aim to slash wait times and efficiently streamline electronic bookings, which will now strictly mandate a primary care sign-off before a specialist appointment can be scheduled.