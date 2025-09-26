Cost of Living is Top Concern as Ruling Party Maintains Strong Lead - iefimerida.gr

Greece's ruling New Democracy party holds a commanding 12.4-point lead over the opposition PASOK party, but a new poll shows a majority of Greeks are deeply concerned about the cost of living and doubt that the government's recent tax cuts will improve their finances.

The nationwide survey by GPO for Star TV puts New Democracy at 24.7% support, followed by PASOK at 12.3%. The far-right Greek Solution party ranks third with 9.8%.

Despite the government's strong political standing, the poll reveals widespread economic anxiety.

Nearly 58% of respondents named inflation and low incomes as their top concern, and more than half said their disposable income is insufficient to cover their monthly needs.

Furthermore, more than two-thirds of those polled (67.5%) said they doubt that the tax cuts recently announced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will actually improve their household income.

Mr. Mitsotakis remains the country's most popular leader with 27.8% support, well ahead of PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis at 10.4%.

However, the poll also found that 51.2% of voters agree with PASOK's call for immediate elections.