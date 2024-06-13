Cooler temperatures and rain in the north on Friday - iefimerida.gr

Cooler temperatures are forecast throughout Greece on Friday, while rain, storms and strong winds are forecast in the north, especially in Eastern Macedonia-Thrace.

Sunny elsewhere, with conditions favourable for carrying dust plumes from Africa in the southeast. Winds will blow from mainly northerly and westerly directions, reaching up to 6-7 Beaufort. Temperatures will range between 22C and 35C in northern Greece, 23C to 37C in the west, 24C to 38C on the eastern mainland, and from 24C to 38C on the islands of the Aegean. Sunny in Attica, with temperatures from 22C to 37C. Clouds and showers in Thessaloniki, with temperatures between 21C and 33C.