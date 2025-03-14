Christopher Nolan’s Epic “Odyssey” Brings Homer’s World to Life in Methoni, Greece - iefimerida.gr

The ancient town of Methoni has become a cinematic stage as filming for Christopher Nolan’s eagerly awaited epic, Odyssey, unfolds against the backdrop of its historic castle and lush landscapes.

Production at Methoni Castle was scheduled to wrap Tuesday, but strong winds delayed watercraft scenes near the fortress, according to local media.

Despite the weather, filming continued inside the castle overnight and throughout the day, with onlookers marveling at the elaborate sets.

Nearby, in an olive grove in Kainourgio Chorio, actors Tom Holland, Jon Bernthal, and Lupita Nyong’o were spotted filming scenes believed to depict ancient Sparta. Holland, who plays Telemachus, Bernthal as Menelaus, and Nyong’o as Jocasta drew crowds of locals and tourists to Methoni’s main square, all hoping to catch a glimpse of the star-studded cast.

Dozens of Messenia residents have joined the production as extras or behind-the-scenes crew, with the film expected to boost the local economy by approximately €1 million.

The project’s budget has already exceeded its initial $250 million estimate, reflecting the scale of Nolan’s ambitious vision.

Filming at Methoni Castle is set to conclude Thursday, with a focus on water sequences and special effects.

The crew will then move to Voidokilia Beach and Nestor’s Cave, where pivotal scenes featuring the Cyclops Polyphemus will be shot under tight security to prevent leaks.

A production hub near Methoni has been established to house extras and crew, while local venues, including a cultural center and seasonal restaurants, have been repurposed as holding areas.

As “Odyssey” continues to take shape, Greece’s stunning landscapes remain central to Nolan’s cinematic retelling of Homer’s timeless tale, promising a visual spectacle for audiences worldwide.