Chinese tourist drowns in Lefkada - iefimerida.gr

 Chinese tourist drowns in Lefkada
ANTHEE CARASSAVA

A 43-year-old woman from China has drowned while paragliding in Lefkada, Greece, authorities announced.

The woman, whose details were not released, was part of a group on vacation, but opted to go paragliding alone.

Authorities said they were investigating the causes of the tragic accident which set nearby swimmers and a boat to a scramble to help rescue the tourist.

They managed to free her from the paraglider’s straps before bringing her to the beach. Despite efforts to revive her, authorities said, she was pronounced dead at the island’s state hospital

