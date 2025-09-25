'C'est la Vie': Mitsotakis Sends Firm Message to Turkey After Meeting is Canceled - iefimerida.gr

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has sent a clear message to Turkey, stating that while he wants to keep communication channels open, Greece will not discuss its sovereign rights and will proceed with energy exploration south of Crete even if it causes "discomfort in Turkey.

"Speaking to the Wall Street Journal on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, Mr. Mitsotakis addressed the recent cancellation of his planned meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"I have always advocated for open channels of communication with Turkey," he said, noting he has met with Mr. Erdogan seven times.When asked about Turkey's objections to Greece's plans for energy exploration with U.S. firm Chevron, the prime minister was blunt.

"We have nothing to discuss with Turkey on this matter, frankly," he said.

"We exercise our sovereign rights south of Crete… and we will continue on this path."

"If sometimes what we do causes discomfort in Turkey, so be it. C'est la vie, as the French say," Mr. Mitsotakis added.

"But we will continue constructive talks."