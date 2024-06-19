Centre-Left Dilemma: A Surplus of Leaders, A Deficit of Voters - iefimerida.gr

In the tumultuous times of austerity measures, who could have foreseen George Papandreou (GAP) and Alexis Tsipras, once adversaries, now sharing a stage to forge the centre-left’s future?

The camaraderie displayed, with Papandreou’s knowing smirks and Tsipras’ approving thumbs-up, suggests a surprising unity.

But if this is a harbinger for the centre-left revival, it raises questions. Can a coalition truly emerge without addressing Syriza’s past policies?

The broader centre-left is abuzz with debate and concern. No party has met its objectives against the government’s slim majority. Both Syriza and Pasok have seen significant vote losses, with Syriza’s defeat in the 2023 elections still fresh. The quest for leadership is crowded, yet discussions seem stale, recycling familiar rhetoric without substance.

Voters are open to party collaboration, as shown in the Opinion Poll survey. A strong opposition is desired to challenge Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s dominance. However, voters differ on who should lead this new coalition, weighing past actions during the financial crisis.

For a credible reconstitution, clear political and programmatic foundations are needed—concrete proposals on Europe, reforms, development, Ukraine, and global conflicts. Without this, any new formation may falter.

There’s consensus that the centre-left requires a strategic plan with defined goals.

The current leaderships have failed to provide this vision. The rejection of Androulakis’ leftism and Kasselakis’ lifestyle at the European polls underscores the need for new direction.

by Sofia Giannaka