Catholic Church in Greece Rocked by “Black Money” Scandal: Bishop at Center of Alleged Misappropriation - iefimerida.gr

A serious financial scandal has shaken the Catholic Church in Greece, as two priests allegedly involved in the illicit transfer of church funds now face scrutiny over the misappropriation of €3 million.

Reports indicate that this significant sum was funneled from the church's accounts to nightclub owners, who are suspected of engaging in money laundering activities.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The scandal, which reportedly began nearly eight years ago, raises allegations of embezzlement and money laundering within the church's finances.

The case became public when one of the priests implicated, who serves as a parish priest in Crete, claimed that while the accounts were in his name, all management was overseen by the Bishop of Syros, to whom his parish is administratively connected.

“I had no control over the account,” he said. “The Bishop had sole authority, despite the account being in my name because of my role as a parish priest.”

Greek anti-money laundering authorities began investigating the case after banks reported suspicious movements of large sums of money.

This triggered a full audit to trace the funds' origins, map their destination, and identify all individuals involved. Initial findings suggest that the funds were misappropriated from the Catholic Church’s accounts and transferred to various nightlife businesses.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

As investigators continue to uncover details, the identities of the priests and nightclub owners have been revealed, sparking public outrage and prompting questions about the church’s financial governance in Greece.

The Catholic Church has yet to issue an official statement on the case, which has stirred calls for greater transparency and accountability within the organization.