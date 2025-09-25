 Captain Arrested After Trainee Sailor, 20, Crushed to Death on Greek Ferry - iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

Captain Arrested After Trainee Sailor, 20, Crushed to Death on Greek Ferry

The trainee sailor
The trainee sailor /Intime News plus Facebook photo
ANTHEE CARASSAVA

The captain and chief engineer of the Blue Star Chios ferry have been arrested on charges of negligent homicide after a 20-year-old trainee sailor was crushed to death by a watertight door, authorities said.

The victim, a maritime academy student with only 15 days of on-the-job experience, became trapped in the sliding door early Wednesday morning while the passenger ferry was sailing from Rhodes to Piraeus. 

He was rushed to a hospital upon the ship's arrival in port but was pronounced dead.

The young sailor's death has sent shockwaves through Greece's maritime community. 

Vaggelis Galanopoulos, president of a junior merchant marine crew union, said the fatal accident likely resulted from the cadet's inexperience in a demanding and dangerous environment.

The First Port Authority of Piraeus is leading the investigation into the incident.

Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ Greece

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ